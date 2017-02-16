Guinness Nigeria unveils 2016 sustainability report, outlines future goals

He noted that in the world today, about 700 million people did not have access to safe drinking water and 2.4 billion people lacked a toilet.

He also said in the world, the gap between the haves and the have-nots was widening at an alarming rate, quoting a recent OXFAM report as noting that eight of the world’s billionaires currently own same wealth as half the world.

Ndegwa said that that the overarching ambition of the company was to become the best performing, most trusted and respected consumer Products Company in the world.

He observed that the attainment of the goal would be futile if a commitment to society was not at the heart of the business, hence the need for sustainable development.

“The Sustainability Report we are here to launch today is one of the ways we measure our progress against the sustainability and responsibility targets we have set for our organisation.

“The report also serves as an expression of our continuing commitment to embedding sustainability into our daily interactions and operations,” he said.

Ndegwa said Guinness remained committed to helping Nigeria to meet her Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) targets, especially in the area of providing access to water and sanitation for the majority of the people.

Also, David Croft, the Global Sustainable Development Director, Diageo Plc said: “Overall we are proud of the progress made.

“Guinness Nigeria’s Sustainable Development strategy which aligns with Diageo’s global strategy is underpinned by three main pillars: Leadership in alcohol in society, building thriving communities and reducing environmental impact.

“Delivering on these goals is an integral part of our long term business strategy and our commitment to making a real difference in communities where we operate.’’

In her contribution, Dr Ijeoma Nwankwo of the First Bank Sustainability Centre, Lagos Business School, said that sustainability addressed environmental and health issues that man lived with.

Nwankwo said that the report was a critical self-reflection by Guinness and urged other business to work on waste and effluents for a sustainable environment.

Presenting the report, an 87 paged document, Mr Osita Aban, the Sustainable Development and AIS Manager in Guinness, said it covered “our performance in the reporting year July to June, 2016, and focuses on material issues critical to the sustainability of Guinness’ business.

“It captures the strategy the company will be leveraging to achieve the Sustainable Development goals it has set out to attain.

“Every year, we set ourselves stretching targets that will guide us as we work to reduce our negative impact on the environment.

“We also strive to increase our positive social impact by delivering transformational social investments in communities where we operate. This report captures our achievements in the 2016 financial year.”

The major highlights from the 2016 report include notable social investments in the Guinness Eye Hospitals, the flagship Water of Life scheme and the Undergraduate Scholarship scheme, which has opened doors of opportunity to many young Nigerians.

Guinness Nigeria has also continued to make notable economic impact in Nigeria and in the 2016 financial year, paid over N16 billion in taxes ranging from VAT, employee taxes, Corporate Income Tax, Excise Duties and other taxes.

The report was unveiled in Lagos on Wednesday, 15 February, 2017, at a formal ceremony attended by various stakeholder groups and partners such as the Federal Road Safety Corps, The Lagos Business School, Water Aid, Institute for Industrial technology (IIT) and Diageo’s Global Sustainable Development Director, David Croft amongst others.

It disclosed that the company had outlined strategic objectives the attainment of which would put it in better stead to serve its key stakeholders as well as help to strengthen corporate reputation and build a sustainable business.

In the area of business performance, the company aims to optimise return on investment for its investors and shareholders through good corporate governance and by implementing the plans that underpin its performance ambition.

Product quality will be sustained through unwavering commitment to providing consumers with beverages that meet the highest standard of quality, it said.

In the area of innovation, the company said it would continue to leverage on its world class innovation platforms to create high quality products for consumers, while maintaining an enabling work environment for its employees.

In environmental performance, the company said it remained committed to ensuring that its products, processes and operations were safe for the environment.

On corporate social investment, it said it would remain focused on impacting lives positively, while enhancing the wellbeing of host communities.

“The company will continue to sustain initiatives that promote responsible consumption of alcohol and prevent underage drinking and also ensure strict adherence to the principles of responsible marketing of its beverage brands,’’ the report said.

Guinness Nigeria Plc was established in 1950 and listed on The Nigerian Stock Exchange in 1965. With a shareholder base of over 75,000 shareholders, it is also one of the foremost quoted companies in Nigeria.

The company built its first brewery in Ikeja in 1962, and currently has facilities in Ogba, Benin City and Aba. (NAN)

