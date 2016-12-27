 Hollywood Icon and Princess Leia From Star Wars, Carrie Fisher, Is Dead - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Hollywood Icon and Princess Leia From Star Wars, Carrie Fisher, Is Dead

2016 has taken yet another beloved celebrity, this time taking Carrie Fisher the iconic actress who played Princess Leia in the mega Blockbuster, Star Wars.

Fisher had suffered a heart attack last week and it was feared that she would not recover, but it seemed she was in stable condition. Unfortunately she died earlier today at the age of 60.

“It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning,” said Simon Halls, a spokesperson for Fisher’s family.

While Fisher is known mostly for her role in Star Wars, she was also in  “The Blues Brothers,” “When Harry Met Sally,” “Postcards from the Edge” and many, many more.

She had earlier revealed that she had an affair with Star Wars co-star Harrison Ford while they worked together.

Fisher is survived by her daughter, Billie Lourde, her brother, Todd Fisher, and sisters Tricia and Joely Fisher.

She will join a long list of celebrities that 2016 has taken including Alan Rickman, David Bowie and George Michael.

 

