See Honeymoon Photo Of Zahra Buhari And Ahmed Indimi - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

See Honeymoon Photo Of Zahra Buhari And Ahmed Indimi

Following the power merger between the president Muhammadu Buhari and billionaire businessman, Mohammad Indimi’s family as their children, Zahra ad Ahmed got married last week, the couple have shared a photo from their honeymoon.

Recall that the wedding activities lasted a week with the bridal shower and wedding ball topping the list of the pre-wedding events.

Zahra Buhari also after the wedding got her first surprise gift from her husband on her birthday which came two days after she got married and a day after her father’s.

See the photo the couple shared below:

