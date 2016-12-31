I Was Begged In My Home To Lead PDP - Sheriff - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Factional Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP,) Ali Modu Sheriff has said that leaders of the party begged him to take control of it.

Sheriff also accused four governor-members of the party of working to destroy it,

He made the comments on Thursday, December 29, while speaking in Makurdi, Benue state.

“I was invited, begged and followed to my house by all the leaders of PDP to come and lead the party. I told them that if I must lead, the party must be returned to the people,” Sheriff said.

“Today PDP has only 12 governors as against the 28 we had. Regrettably, of the 12, only four of them want to control and destroy the party. These are people who are not fit to be local government council chairmen— I will continue to resist such,” he added.

Sheriff, who argued that the party’s constitution does not make any provision for caretaker position, lambasted Prof. Jerry Gana, for appearing on television a few days ago to say that 90 percent of the people are with the former Governor Ahmed Makarfi-led faction.

“Jerry Gana of all people talking on television when he does not even have a party card, he has never won an election and cannot even win election in his ward. You don’t sit down in Abuja to determine the fate of the people at the grassroots who are the owner of the party. This party must be given to the owners which is the grassroots,” he added.

The PDP has been at the centre of a leadership crisis since May when attempts to remove Sheriff as chairman failed.

Share with friends: WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment