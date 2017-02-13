I Was Fed Noodles, Garri In The Toilet - Kidnapped NTA Staff - The Herald Nigeria

Kidnapped Nigeria Television Authority, NTA staff, Mr. Eze Wilson has narrated his ordeal in the hands of his captors.

The chief driver with the Nigeria Television Authority revealed that his kidnappers kept and fed him with noodles in a toilet for over two weeks.

Recall that Mr. Wilson was kidnapped on January 20, 2017 while he was driving along Apara Link road in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Wilson in his narration of his ordeal in the hands of the gunmen revealed that he was ordered by the hoodlums to drive his boss’ Hyundai car through a path which led to where he was abducted and held hostage for days.

He narrated: “I was beaten on several occasions, especially on the first day before they now realised that I was a driver and not the owner of the Hyundai car they saw me drive. They told me they did not know I was a driver and kept me in a toilet throughout my stay there. They always fed me with Indomie (noodles). They gave me yam and garri on few occasions.

“I ate whatever food they brought to me in the toilet; I was also using the toilet whenever I was pressed and slept there at night. They threatened to cut off my head and place it in front of our gate. That actually frightened me, but I had hope in God that I would be out of the place.”

He added: “One of them, a graduate, told me that he decided to go into kidnapping when police seized his taxi cab, refused to release it, and left him with nothing to earn a living.”

In his narrative, Wilson added that his abductors at a later date brought fan into the toilet for him to reduce the impact of heat inside his confined space.

