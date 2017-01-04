Jigawa state House of Assembly impeaches Speaker - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The Jigawa State House of Assembly on Tuesday impeached its Speaker, Alhaji Idris Garba, and elected Alhaji Isa Idris of Gwaram constituency as his replacement.

It was gathered that the Deputy Speaker, Alhaji Ahmed Garba, presided over the sitting attended by 23 members.

According to reports, the Clerk of the House, Alhaji Hussaini Ali, had earlier announced that he received an impeachment notice signed by 25 of the 30 Assembly members, and which he read on the floor of the House.

Ali disclosed that members of the Assembly impeached the Speaker due to alleged high-handedness and abuse of power.

The Deputy Speaker read the impeachment notice on the floor of the House, and confirmed the number of members that signed the notice.

Garba said that 25 of the 30-member Assembly that endorsed the impeachment notice showed that it met the constitutional requirement of two-third to impeach any of its principal officers.

