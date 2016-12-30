Jollof Wars: Star Wars Actor, John Boyega Visits Nigeria To Learn How To Cook Jollof Rice - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Nigerian-British actor who hit fame earlier this year following his appearance in Star Wars: The Force Awakens has shown interest in the ongoing Jollof wars.
The actor who earlier visited the country some months ago is back and this time, he’s learning how to prepare the ‘super famed’ Nigerian Jollof.
John Boyega took to his social media page on Instagram to share a video of his first try at cooking the Jollof rice which has been a source of major controversy online and offline.
He shared the video below noting that his first try didn’t turn out great but not bad either.
Watch video below: