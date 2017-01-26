Judges not owed outstanding salaries, says Senate

The Senate has said that there were no outstanding salaries owed judges in the country.

Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human rights and Legal Matters, Sen. David Umaru, made this known when he raised a “Point of Order” on the floor of the Senate during plenary on Thursday.

“You will recall that the Committee on Finance and that of Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters were directed to investigate and report back to the Senate.

“Mr Senate President, we have carried out the assignment given to us by this chamber.

“ We jointly and severally consulted with the National Judicial Council, the body charged with the responsibility to collect, control and disburse monies both Capital and Recurrent for the judiciary.

“The Federal Ministry of Finance was also consulted.

“We have confirmed that the December payment was actually effected on Jan. 17. There are no outstanding salaries owed judges,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that, Sen. Bala Na’Allah, had on Jan. 17, raised a “Point of Order” claiming that Federal Judges had not received salaries or any other emoluments for four months. (NAN)

