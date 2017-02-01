Kidnappers Of Abuja Ladies And Man Make Fresh Demands - The Herald Nigeria

Following the reported abduction of two ladies and a man in Abuja, the three persons, Veronica Otogo, Bisola Mohammed, and Damilola Oribuyaku who were earlier declared missing have been confirmed to have been kidnapped.

The kidnappers of the three missing persons have however made a demand of $300,000 from the families of the victims.

A relation to one of the abducted persons took to her Facebook page to share the news in one of her posts as she called for prayers for the victims.

She wrote:

Join Our Prayers for the Safety of Damilola

Engr. Oribuyaku is a family friend. His son, Damilola who just returned from schooling abroad went to have ice-cream at Coldstone, Wuse II Abuja on Friday with two of his female friends. As they were about to get into their cars, a jeep blocked them. The rest was like like a horror film. They were taken and driven off. The abductors are demanding for $300,000.

Engr. Oribuyaku is a hardworking man who has built his businesses with clean money.

He doesn’t have that kind of money.

Please, join us in praying for the safety of these young people in the hands of these criminals. May God let us find them alive and in one piece.

N.B: One of our brothers was hit on the head with the butt of a gun in front of this same ice-cream parlour at Gwarimpa last year. Criminals now target places frequently visited by the middle class. Let us be security conscious as Nigeria is going throug a very hard period. May God save us all from evil, ameen.

