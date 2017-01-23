Lagos assembly c’ttee seeks partnership with RTEAN

The Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Tourism, Arts and Culture has called on the Road Transport Employers’ Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), Lagos State Branch, to collaborate with the government in the development of the tourism sector.

The Chairman of the committee, Mr Elliot Desmond, made the request on Monday during the courtesy visit of the committee members to RTEAN Secretariat in Igando, Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the visit was sequel to the committee’s oversight visit to Badagry, Epe and Akodo Resort Centre recently.

“Transportation is key to tourism because tourists need to be transported from one point to the other,’’ he said.

The lawmaker said that there was a need for bilateral parley on tourism between the state and transport unions.

The committee, he said, decided to acknowledge transport unions, especially now that the state’s Golden Jubilee celebration was near.

Also speaking, Mr Victor Akande, a member of the committee and House Chairman, Central Business District (CBD), said the state needed the help of the union.

“Transportation remains imperative to the economy, including tourism; so we need your assistance and collaboration, we will in turn come together to assist you,” Akande said.

He promised that the lawmakers would inform the House leadership about the situation in order to present the plight of the transporters to the appropriate quarters for solution.

Alhaji Musa Muhammed, the State Chairman of RTEAN, in his remarks, commended the committee for the visit.

“This is the first time any arm of government or its agencies has deemed it fit to visit our secretariat.

“We have never been recognised except during election because we have over 20,000 members that are eligible voters in Lagos State.

“RTEAN is ready in any way possible to support the government and its policies,’’ he said.

He, however, said none of the 52 motor parks officially given to the union by the government in six Local Government Areas and Local Council Development Areas in the state was operational.

Other members of the delegation were Mr Nurudeen Solaja-Saka, Chairman, House Committee on Science and Technology, Mr Fatai Oluwa (PDP-Ajeromi/Ifelodun II) and Mr Jude Idimogu (PDP-Oshodi/Isolo II). (NAN)

