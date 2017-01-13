Lagos court to sentence 16-year-old boy for defilement, sexual assault of 8-year-old girl

An Ogudu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Friday set aside Jan. 19 to sentence a 16-year-old student (name withheld), after he pleaded guilty to defiling and sexually assaulting an 8- year old girl.

The student, who attends a Secondary School at Mile 12 in Lagos State, faced a two-count charge of defilement and sexual assault.

The Magistrate, Mrs Sule Amzat, adjourned the case to Jan. 19, for sentencing.

Earlier, the prosecutor Sgt. Ihiehie Lucky, had told the court that the student committed the offences sometime in June 2016 around Mile 12 in Lagos State.

He said that the girl’s father came to the Ketu Police Station, with his daughter, the victim, and reported the crime.

The prosecutor said that the complainant, reported that sometime in 2016, the student defiled his daughter by having carnal knowledge of her.

He stated further that on Jan. 6, 2017 at about 4:00 p.m., the student again took his daughter into the kitchen, removed her pant, used his finger to rub her vagina and was about to have carnal knowledge of her but was caught.

Ihiehie said that the student confessed to the police in his statement that he had done it with the little girl before and that on the day he was caught, he was playing hide and seek with the girl and another neighbour’s child.

He said the little girl went to the kitchen to hide and he followed her, and was about to have carnal knowledge of her again, but they were caught by a neighbour. (NAN)

