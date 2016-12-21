Lagos to host Cashless Africa Expo 2017 - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Digital disruption is shifting the balance stay of power in financial services and influencing the way, millions of people bank their money, make payments, remittances and more, in a continent where mobile phone penetration exceed bank accounts and bank cards ownership, combined.

Africa’s highly regulated financial industry now needs to adapt itself to the on-going disruptions in the Fintech space and the increasing demands of young and energetic customers which represent a significant percentage of the continent’s population.

The CashlessAfrica conference is a platform for financial services supply side actors to share their innovation, rethink their current models and gain valuable market insight of the African digital financial services market.

The conference agenda, keynote and interactive sessions will focus on carefully selected topics such as:

The digital bank and evolution in a Competitive market;

The Future of banking, money and payments in Africa;

Disruptive technologies and their impact on Financial Services in Africa;

Balancing regulation against innovation;

Remittances in the digital age;

Fintechs and Banks: Collaboration or Competition;

Protecting the customer in a digitalized economy.

New for 2017, the expo will host a Hackathon session which will drive collaboration to co-create solutions to compelling financial services challenges across Africa and the CashlessAfrica champion awards, given to organizations that have made a significant contribution to the digital financial services industry in Africa.

Speakers already signed up from Helix institute, Pwc Nigeria, Oradian, Millicom, Voguepay, Barclays Bank, Musoni, Wallettec, Konga, Redcloud, TransferTo, Chamsmobile, ConnectAfrica, Hormuud Telecoms, Impala pay and M-paya.

Join them and 30 other thought leaders to learn about the future of Fintech, mobile financial services, remittance and digital financial services at CashlessAfrica 2017 in the energetic city of Lagos, the economic capital of Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy.

Share with friends: WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment