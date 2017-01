Laura Ikeji, sister to celebrity blogger Linda Ikeji, got married yesterday to her hearthrob, Ogbonna Kanu, who is the younger brother to Nigerian football star, Kanu Nwankwo.

Laura and Ogbonna Kanu were tied in holy matrimony at a traditional wedding that took place today in her home town in Nkwerre LGA of Imo state.

The ceremony came shortly after the couple’s recent court wedding at the Ikoyi registry, Lagos on January 19, 2017.

See more photos below;

