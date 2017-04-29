LG chief pledges assistance for llorin market fire victims

Alhaji AbdulHameed Ali, the Chairman of Transition Committee, llorin West Local Government Council in Kwara has pledged assistance for the victims of Baboko Market fire.

He made the promise in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)’in Ilorin after inspecting the burnt shops on Friday.

Ali described the inferno, which razed property worth millions of naira, as “an act of God’’ and thanked God that no life was lost in the incident.

He said that the council was also seeking assistance from Senate President Bukola Saraki in its efforts to provide reasonable succour for the victims.

He, however, advised traders in the area to shun acts that were capable of igniting fires at markets, so as to protect their means of livelihood.

He commended the new management committee of Baboko Market for the security measures that were put in place to protect lives and property in the market.

NAN recalls fire razed 40 shops at Baboko Market in llorin three weeks ago, destroying valuables worth millions of naira. (NAN)

Leave a comment