Man catches wife giving their 5-year-old son ‘blow job’ - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

A man, 42, has threatened to divorce his wife after allegedly catching her giving his 5-year-old son a blow job.

The man, who said he has been married to his wife for seven years, claimed his wife is not even remorseful over the incestuous act.

In a letter sent to DAILY POST’s True Confession page, the man, who identified himself only as Jeff, said he was interested in seeking the opinion of the general public before he goes ahead with his decision.

Jeff, in the letter, said when he confronted his wife, she claimed she was only trying to put the baby to sleep and there was nothing wrong in playing with her child.

“I am one man who doesn’t want to get third party involved in my relationship or family affair but this one is beyond me. I am married to my wife for seven years now and we are blessed with two kids – boy and a girl.

“My wife has been jobless since losing her banking job and we are waiting on God to provide another one. Though, I do all I could to make her comfortable even in her jobless state.

“However, I was shocked recently when I caught her sucking my five-year-old son’s private part.

“She was so carried away with the act that she didn’t notice when I entered the children’s room. When I confronted her, she said she was only luring him to sleep.

“She insisted that even at that, there was nothing wrong in playing with her son’s manhood. This is beyond me and I think the general public should help me to look into this,” he wrote.

The man who cautioned that his real identity must not be disclosed also refused to provide his wife’s mobile details for confirmation, but assured of tracking the story in order to get public opinion on what he tagged, “my wife’s inordinate and sodomic act.”

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment