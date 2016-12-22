Marseille Manager, Rudi Garcia Denies Mikel Link - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Marseille manager Rudi Garcia has denied the reports that he is set to sign Chelsea midfielder John Mikel Obi in the January transfer window.

Marseille according to reports are ready to smash their wage structure to sign Mikel on a £70,000 deal.

Technical Adviser of the Super Eagles Gernot Rohr recently claimed that Mikel was in advanced talks with the Ligue 1 club.

Garcia has however denied the reports, insisting it was just a story from the media.

“If we are interested in Obi Mikel? At least it sells, it makes good writing … I understand it’s part of the game.

Everyone has their role,” the French manager said in a press conference ahead of their game against SC Bastia.

Several reports have trailed Mikel Obi who is expected to leave Chelsea in the January transfer window.

According to UK Standard, Mikel Obi is set to reject an offer of N82m (£170,000) a week from China to remain in Europe.

Mikel reportedly prefers a move to France to play for Marseille who are ready to pay him his current wage at Chelsea.

The report also states that the midfielder wants to remain in Europe because of his young family in London.

