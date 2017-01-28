Melania Trump covers Mexican edition of Vanity Fair - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Newly-minted United States’ first lady, Melania Trump graces the cover of the Mexican edition of Vanity Fair in a Douglas Friedman-shot photo, with a cover line that promises to reveal how she deals with her presidential husband and how she may be the next Jackie Kennedy.

Trump was not photographed or interviewed explicitly for Vanity Fair Mexico, though. Both the photo and accompanying interview originally appeared in GQ magazine last spring. Conde Nast is the corporate parent of both Vanity Fair Mexico and GQ.

It’s the timing of the cover’s release that didn’t sit well with many Mexicans and Donald Trump’s foes in general.

The release came one day after President Trump signed executive orders that will increase the number of border patrol enforcement officers and lay the groundwork for building a wall on the border with Mexico.

And it came the same day that Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto announced on Twitter that he canceled a scheduled meeting with Trump, tweeting in Spanish, “This morning we informed the White House I will not attend the business meeting scheduled for next Tuesday with @POTUS.”

And adding to the existing tenuous U.S-Mexican relations this week, the president said Thursday of the cancelled meeting, “Unless Mexico is going to treat the United States fairly with respect such a meeting will be fruitless…we’ll have to go a different route.”

