Michelle Obama leaves Palm Springs for Richard Branson's Island - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Former US First Lady Michelle Obama has been photographed boarding a plane owned by Richard Branson and destined for his resort in the British Virgin Islands.

The trip to billionaire Branson’s Necker Island resort is the latest leg of the couple’s holiday after they spent the past few days in Palm Springs, California.

An eight-vehicle motorcade left the home of Spanish Ambassador James Costos and his partner Michael Smith, where the Obamas had been staying, around 10am and headed to a private terminal next to Palm Springs International Airport.

A Riverside County Sheriff’s Department vehicle blocked traffic in both directions on Highway 111 as the motorcade sped to the airport.

The aircraft was waiting on the tarmac next to the Signature Flight Support as the motorcade pulled in just before 11am.

It was later revealed to have filed a flight plan to the British Virgin Islands’ main airport. Branson’s private island of Necker is part of the Caribbean archipelago.

