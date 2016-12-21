Mikel seeks Drogba's advice on move to Marseille - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Mikel Obi has quizzed Chelsea legend Didier Drogba over a switch to Marseille. The Nigerian midfielder is heading out of Stamford Bridge. Mikel’s contract is up at the end of the season and he doesn’t look like getting a new one.

He’s not played at all under Antonio Conte this season, and will want to get some games under his belt before the campaign is out.

Marseille are one club credited with a new year swoop for the player. And report says Mikel has been quizzing pal Drogba about the French side.

Drogba shone for Marseille before Jose Mourinho brought him to Chelsea for £24m in 2004.

Mikel is said to respect the Ivorian’s opinion and has picked his brains about life at the Stade Velodrome.

Marseille haven’t won the French league since 2010 and won’t be claiming top spot this term.

They are lying sixth in the table, 16 points off leaders Nice.

The club are regulars in European competition, though, which would allow Mikel showcase his talents in either the Europa League or Champions League if they qualify.

Mikel is said to have a big-money offer from China, but is more keen on staying in Europe with his young family.

