MMM Investors Celebrate Unfreezing Of Mavros (Videos) - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Following the unfreezing of access off the ponzi scheme, Mavrodi Mondial Moneybox, MMM, on Friday, participants of the scheme have taken to celebration and hosting of parties to express their happiness.

It will be recalled that access to get help on the scheme restricted for over a month, a development that caused so much panic on the participants of the scheme who believed that their investments were lost for good.

Their suspicion was based on the past ponzi schemes where investors monies went down without any trace.

In the video, a group of the participants are seen dancing to the song, Osinachi by Humblesmith while the second video shows another passionate participant singing lyrics that says “MMM is back again.”

No b small groove for mmm participants… Congratulations to us… Posted by Tega Ojukoko on Friday, January 13, 2017

I understand this feeling….lolI can relate Posted by Tega Ojukoko on Friday, January 13, 2017

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment