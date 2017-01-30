MTN customers groan due to poor network services

Users of MTN network services in Badagry area of Lagos State on Monday lamented the non-availability of the service for two days running.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there have been no service from MTN network in Badagry since Jan. 29 and the situation had made many customers of the service provider uncomfortable.

They said due to lack of network and internet facilities powered by MTN that thee subscribed to, they could neither make calls to their loved ones nor conduct their business transactions.

A resident, Mr Michael Inubiwon, lamented the situation.

“MTN network is the only one I have so I haven’t been able to dial out since Sunday because there has been no network.

“It is bad enough that their data services are very expensive when compared with other data providers; yet we still cannot have access to their services after we had subscribed.

“I have not been able to make calls since Sunday’s night till now and I have lost a lot because of the kind of business I do.

“The appropriate authorities must sanction those responsible for it,” he said.

Miss Susan Ariobe, another resident of the town said,

“I have been unable to make calls to my family and close relatives since on Sunday because there had been no network on my cell phone.

“We have to cope with the exorbitant call rates charged by MTN and now we also have to deal with this.

“I’m definitely porting from this network to another because I can’t take it anymore,” she said.

Mr Tobi Isaac told NAN that he had migrated to another network.

“I have been contemplating for a while on whether to migrate to another network or not ;but this incident had given me the perfect reason to leave.

“I have bought another service provider’s sim card, and I’m going to port so that I can retain my old number,” he said.

When NAN contacted Funso Aina, MTN’s Public Relations and Protocol Manager’s cell phone on what the organization was doing about it, he replied that he was in a meeting.

He did not send any reply as at the time of filling this report despite sending him a short message on the plights of MTN customers in Badagry. (NAN)

