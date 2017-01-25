Multiple Suicide Bomb Hits Maduguri, Borno State - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Maiduguri in Borno state has again been rocked by multiple blasts according to reports.

The location which was some days ago rocked by multiple blasts targeted at the University of Maiduguri mosque resulting in the death of a University professor and others has been reportedly hit again.

According to reports, the explosion was heard in some parts of Maiduguri from last night till this morning.

The bomb blasts which have since been identified as multiple suicide attacks was reported to have resulted in the death of one male and two females including a member of the state Civilian Joint Taskforce.

The suicide bombers were identified to be one male who was shot dead by security troops while approaching the security post in Usmanti while the two other bombs were carried by teenage girls one of whom made her way into a mosque but was interrogated and detonated the bomb killing herself and a member of the Civilian Joint Taskforce.

