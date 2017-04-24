NDLEA arrests 231 suspects, recovers 122.229 kgs illicit drugs in Jigawa

The Jigawa Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), said on Monday it had arrested 231 suspected drug dealers and recovered 122.229 kilograms of assorted illicit drugs in the state.

The state NDLEA Commandant, Mr Abdullahi Abdul, who made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse, the Jigawa capital, noted that the feat was recorded between January and March 2017.

Abdul said that the recovered drugs included 88.103 kilograms of Cannabis and 34.126 kilograms of Psychotropic Substances.

He noted that the recovered illicit drugs were valued at over N2 million.

The commandant said among the 231 suspects arrested, two were females.

The commandant urged members of the public to support the Agency with credible information that would assist in tackling rampant abuse of illicit drugs in the state.

“The abuse of psychotropic substance and cough syrup is a worrisome development which the command is grappling with.

“Hence, the need for all, including the traditional rulers, religious groups and community based organizations to join hands with the agency in fighting the menace throughout the state,” Abdul said.(NAN)

