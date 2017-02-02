Ndume’s trial: Court adjourns hearing till March 27

The Federal High Court, Maitama Abuja, on Thursday adjourned the trial of Sen. Mohammed Ndume, charged with allegedly sponsoring Boko Haram activities, till March 27.

Justice Gabriel Kolawale adjourned the matter at the instance of the prosecution.

In his ruling, Justice Kolawale said: “The prosecution’s motion on notice dated Jan. 13 is adjourned till March 27 for hearing and adoption of address on no-case submission.”

The judge, however, said that hearing in the application would no longer be adjourned as “this is the second time the application is adjourned.”

At the resumed hearing, the prosecuting counsel, Mrs G.N. Okafor, told the court that there was a pending motion filed and dated Jan. 13, before the court.

Okafor said that on the last adjourned date, the court asked the prosecution to pay a penalty for filling the motion out of time, “but the penalty is yet to be paid.”

She told the court that she went to the finance department, but discovered the money was not given in spite approval.

“There is a letter to confirm that we have made necessary arrangements in the court and I will be asking the court for an adjournment to enable us to pay,” Okafor said.

The defence counsel, Rickey Tarfa (SAN), however opposed the application for adjournment sought by the prosecution on the ground that the prosecution did not have a time frame within which the payment would be finalised.

Tarfa urged the court to strike out the application filed by the prosecution in order to continue with the trial.

It will be recalled that Ndume was arraigned in 2011 on a four-count charge bordering on allegedly sponsoring the violent Boko Haram sect.

The offence contravenes Sections 3(b), 4(1) (a) and 7(1) (b) of the Terrorism Prevention Act. (NAN)

