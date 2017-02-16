 Nicki Minaj Joins Braless Photo Challenge - The Herald Nigeria

Nicki Minaj Joins Braless Photo Challenge

Female American rapper, Nicki Minaj who recently confirmed her split from boyfriend Meek Mill took to her social media page to share a braless photo of herself.

The rapper who was robbed few weeks ago and subsequently lost about $200,000 to the attack posted the braless photo along with a cryptic message.

She wrote: “When u a stripper but lately u really been thinkin bout leavin the game. 😅~ 🕶 by Chanel ~~ 📸: ”

She later shared anotther photo which she captioned: “I’m not about to play wit y’all today. 😩😂 his slippers got me weak! y’all play awl day😂”

Leave a comment

Owolabi Oluwasegun

Content creator, aggregator and consultant. Lover of Conspiracy theories, unpopular opinions and defender of the underdogs.

Notable Saying

“A critic is someone who knows the way but can't drive the car. ”
- Kenneth Tynan.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

Skip to toolbar