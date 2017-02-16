Nicki Minaj Joins Braless Photo Challenge - The Herald Nigeria

Female American rapper, Nicki Minaj who recently confirmed her split from boyfriend Meek Mill took to her social media page to share a braless photo of herself.

The rapper who was robbed few weeks ago and subsequently lost about $200,000 to the attack posted the braless photo along with a cryptic message.

She wrote: “When u a stripper but lately u really been thinkin bout leavin the game. 😅~ 🕶 by Chanel ~~ 📸: ”

She later shared anotther photo which she captioned: “I’m not about to play wit y’all today. 😩😂 his slippers got me weak! y’all play awl day😂”

