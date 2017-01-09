Niger NUJ says late Kure gave priority to people’s welfare

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Niger Council, on Monday described the late former Governor of the state, Alhaji Abdulkadir Kure, as a man who gave priority to the welfare of the people.

The Chairman of the council, Malam Mohammed Mohammed,stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna.

“The late former governor was a complete gentleman who took the welfare of the people serious.

“He empowered civil servants, citizens and non-citizens of the state in various ways.

“So, the news of his demise was a great shock and a loss to the people of the state and the country, because he worked for his people, ” Mohammed said.

Mohammed said the late Kure helped the present government of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state to resolve its face-off with the organised labour, despite being a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said that the late former governor was also supportive to the journalism profession as he empowered individual journalists to further their education and own houses.

“The current NUJ secretariat in Niger state is the initiative of the late former governor, “the chairman said.

The State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mr Jonathan Vatsa, had in a statement issued in Minna, announced the death of the former governor at a German hospital on Sunday after a brief illness.

Vatsa, in the statement, also declared a three-day mourning for the late former governor.

NAN recalls that late Kure was governor of the state from 1999 to 2007. (NAN)

