Nigerian University Bans Other Islamic Associations Except MSSN - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The Umaru Musa Yar’Adua University located in Katsina State has released an internal memorandum in which the University management prohibit the establishment of tribal, local government or religious associations.

The university management also restricted the creation of Islamic associations except for the Muslim Students Society of Nigeria, MSSN.

The latest memorandum translates that all other Islamic religious activities apart from those organized by the MSSN on the university campus is illegal and subject to sanction.

The recent release dated 17th of January, 2017 also banned the payment of dues by recognized and registered departmental associations.

