Nigerians Call For Fashola's Head As Repair Work Begins On 3rd Mainland Bridge - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

 Nigerians Call For Fashola's Head As Repair Work Begins On 3rd Mainland Bridge

Nigerians Call For Fashola’s Head As Repair Work Begins On 3rd Mainland Bridge

Nigerians, especially Lagosians, on social media have called out the Minister of Works, Power and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola over the ongoing repair work on the 3rd mainland bridge.

Lagosians on social media attributed the unexpected increased traffic on the route to the ongoing repair work on the bridge.

In reaction, the 3rd mainland bridge has become a trending topic on the social media platform, Twitter, with many expressing their opinion on the Minister and former Lagos State Governor’s move.

Read reactions below:

