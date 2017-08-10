 Nigerians Drag ACP Yomi Shogunle On Twitter For Terming User Disrespectful - The Herald Nigeria

Nigerians Drag ACP Yomi Shogunle On Twitter For Terming User Disrespectful

Nigerians on social media have taken to their page to drag an Assistant Commissioner of Police, Tomi Shogunle after he posted a controversial issue on his social media page.

According to the Police officer, a Twitter user slid into his private message and started off the conversation in a disrespectful manner by calling by by his first name.

The Police boss further stated that he was forced to check the social media user’s details and found out that the user was not only young but his service years is far greater than the age.

Nigerians however took to their page to react to the ‘disrespect’ from the social media user stating that the user only wished to address the Police officer in an official manner.

Another of the social media users further claimed his work place imposed a fine on persons who add salutations to their boss’ name especially in mails.

Read some of the reactions below:

Owolabi Oluwasegun

Content creator, aggregator and consultant. Lover of Conspiracy theories, unpopular opinions and defender of the underdogs.

