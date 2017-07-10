"The Ooni's Stool Is Bigger Than The Current Occupier," Nigerians Slam Ooni of Ife - The Herald Nigeria

Nigerians on social media have taken to their page to react to a trending photo of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi bowing to the senate president, Bukola |Saraki at a function.

The traditional ruler was slammed for bowing to the political office holder when in fact, the roles should have been reversed.

Nigerians on social media further claimed that the Ooni of Ife acted like a political office holder as one asked: “Is this a politician or a first class traditional ruler”

Some other Nigerians were of the opinion that the traditional ruler was being humble.

Read some of the comments from Nigerians below:

