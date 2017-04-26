Nnamdi Kanu reacts to reports that he rejected bail - The Herald Nigeria

The embattled leader of the pro-Biafran group, the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu has denied reports circulating in the media that he has rejected the bail granted to him on Tuesday by the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court.

Recall that the embattled leader of the pro-Biafran group was granted bail on Tuesday in a case in which himself and three other persons, David Nwawuisi, Benjamin Madubugwu and Chidiebere Onwudiwe were accused of treason amongst other charges.

Reacting to the reports that he rejected the bail which was granted to him on health grounds, the embattled IPOB leader through his legal counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor has debunked the rumor adding that the team is working on meeting the bail conditions before the end of 48 hours.

Recall that Nnamdi Kanu was the only person of the four defendants granted bail with 12 conditions attached by the presiding judge, Binta Nyako.

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES, Mr. Kanu’s lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, said: “It’s all rumours. Were you not in court?” Mr. Ejiofor asked PREMIUM TIMES. “How could he have rejected the bail, when he didn’t do that in open court? It’s rumours. Know that now!”

The IPOB leader’s lawyer further expressed hopes that the demands made by the court for the bail to be granted will be met before the end of 48 hours adding that should the Federal Government make attempts to deny his client bail afterwards, vehement actions will be taken.

“Nnamdi Kanu was granted bail. The court has listed a number of terms and conditions that we believe will be complied with within 48 hours.

“Any attempt by government to flout this court order must be resisted. In fact, it will bring to an end this trial. Because we will opt out. We will not allow him to continue with the trial.

“And the court has made it quite clear that its orders must be obeyed. You saw what happened today how the court made an order for Nnamdi Kanu’s wedding ring to be given to him along with his eyeglasses; which was complied with.”

He added: “So that time (of rejecting bail conditions) has passed, we believe.”

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment