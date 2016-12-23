NSCDC arrests 3 suspected cable vandals in Enugu

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), on Friday, said that it has arrested three suspected vandals who also specialise in stealing NITEL cable within Enugu metropolis.

The Public Relations Officer of NSCDC, Enugu State Command, Mr Denny Iwuchukwu, disclosed on Friday this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu.

Iwuchukwu said that the hoodlums were arrested after a tip-off by a public spirited individual.

He further said that the hoodlums were tracked down on Dec. 20 after NSCDC had received series of complaints about their activities.

“The hoodlums were caught in a man-hole as they were evacuating and still cutting some NITEL cables in the GRA of Enugu.

“NSCDC operatives also recovered cut cables, cutting machine, wheel barrows, gas cylinders, touch lights among others,’’ he said.

The PRO said that the suspects had confessed to the crime and appealed to the corps to be lenient on them.

“However, we will be charging them to court next week as soon as our operatives conclude their investigation on the matter.’’

Iwuchukwu further told NAN that the command had many times warned vandals and their cohorts to relocate from the state as it not be business as usual for them anymore. (NAN)

