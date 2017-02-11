NTDC endorses new tourism book for school curriculum

The Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC) on Friday said it had endorsed a new book into the Nigerian Secondary School curriculum.

The book is tittled “Redefining Tourism in Nigeria: The Real Issues and Challenge, Vol. 1-3″.

The Acting Director-General of the corporation, Mrs. Mariel Rae-Omoh, made this known in a statement signed by the Assistant Director, Press and Publuc RelTions, Mrs Adamma Afanga, in Abuja.

According to her, the effort is to ensure lasting promotion of tourism in the country by instilling it into the Nigerian youths.

Rae-Omoh added that individuals, institutions and corporate bodies could also use the book, which would aid in developing tourism.

She said that the tourism sector has the potentials of creating more jobs and wealth for the country than the oil sector.

“At this time when oil is dwindling, we should focus more on tourism, a viable and potent job and wealth creating machine.” (NAN)

