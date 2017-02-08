NYSC wants Niger Govt. to develop permanent orientation camp

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has appealed to Niger State Government to develop its permanent orientation camp located in Paikoro Local government area of the state.

Mrs Theresa Arokoyo, NYSC Coordinator in Niger, made the appeal when she visited Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger in Minna on Wednesday.

Arokoyo said that the development of the permanent orientation camp would provide a befitting accommodation and more security to corps members.

According to her, development of the permanent orientation is an urgent need, to ensure security and especially provide hostel accommodation for male corps members.

“The male corps members are at present sleeping in classrooms due to inadequate hostels.”

Arokoyo also appealed to the state government to complete the multi-purpose hall used by corps members to receive lectures and to reticulate water facilities within the camp for adequate water supply.

The coordinator gave an assurance that the scheme would ensure full participation of corps members posted to the state.

Responding, Bello said that the government would continue to support the scheme in areas that would bring about positive development.

“We will try our best to complete the permanent orientation camp, the multi-purpose hall and also sink borehole within the camp for adequate supply of water,” he said. (NAN)

