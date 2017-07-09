Ooni Of Ife, 4 Governors, Others Had Their Phones Stolen At The Dabiri And Amosu's Children Wedding - The Herald Nigeria

As the dust surrounding the high power merger between the families of Ogun State governor, Ibikunle Amosu and President Muhammadu Buhari’s SA on Diasporan matters, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, fresh reports have indicated that there was a minor setback during the event which held in Abeokuta, Ogun state yesterday.

According to a social media user and journalist with THISDAY newspapers, Azuka Ogujiuba, five phones belonging to high powered Nigerians were stolen at the event.

The journalist took to his social media page to share the shocking story.

She wrote: The royal fathers were in the building at the Dabiri and Amosu’s wedding in Abeokuta 🙌🙌

I am still in awe of how the Ooni’s phone, his best friend Jide Fadairo’s phone and four governors phone was stolen at the wedding? I mean what about their security details, were they dozing or what? Even on our table my friend @winolive iphone and 30k was nicked from her purse😳😳😳 and immediately l mounted more security on my iPhone 7, because it is just 2 weeks old, l know l will faint in that hall if my own joins the missing ones or the thief will steal me along o😩😳😩😳😩

