Organisers postpone President Muhammadu Buhari National Open Water Swimming Championships - The Herald Nigeria

The Nigeria Aquatics Federation (NAF) on Monday announced the postponement of its 2017 National Open Water Swimming Championships, saying it would now hold from March 15 to March 20.

The championships were to have held from Feb. 16 to Feb. 22 at the Jabi Lake, Abuja.

The federation’s Secretary, Sani Mohammed, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that the decision for the postponement was taken at the end of its board meeting.

Mohammed said the postponement was to enable the federation and the states to prepare well for the competition.

“The delay in the passage of 2017 budget is a major setback to the championships. The states are complaining of lack of funds.

“Most of the states wrote to us asking for more time to enable them to prepare adequately for the championships.

“We have agreed to their requests because of lack of funds and considered other political issues also,’’ he said.

NAN reports that the dredging of the Jabi Lake has yet to begin.

Twenty-seven states have so far registered for the competition at which no fewer than 300 swimmers are expected. (NAN)

