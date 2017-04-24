 Oritsefemi Shares Video From His Honeymoon With Newly Wedded Wife, Nabila - The Herald Nigeria

Oritsefemi Shares Video From His Honeymoon With Newly Wedded Wife, Nabila

‘Double Wahala’ crooner, Oritsefemi is in love and is rubbing it in everyone who cares to look’s face as he shared a video from his honeymoon online.

Recall that the singer had gotten married to his PR expert woman on Friday at a private event in Lekki.

The wedding was reported to have held at his new mansion in Lekki, Lagos state.

Nollywood actress, Caroline Danjuma also confirmed the union as she took to her page to congratulate the new bride.

The singer took a time out with his wife and couldn’t help but flaunt it.

Watch video he captioned: “beachside chilling with da queen” below:

Fresh new jam alert …" wonder "

A post shared by Oritse Femi🇳🇬 (@oritsefemi) on

Leave a comment

Owolabi Oluwasegun

Content creator, aggregator and consultant. Lover of Conspiracy theories, unpopular opinions and defender of the underdogs.

Notable Saying

“Be steady and well-ordered in your life so that you can be fierce and original in your work.”
- Gustave Flaubert.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

TEst
Get Latest News Delivered to your Box ASAP
Skip to toolbar