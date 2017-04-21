OsborneGate: Goodluck Jonathan Ordered Release Of $289m - Suspended NIA DG Reveals - The Herald Nigeria

Following the suspension of the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Amb. Ayodele Oke along with the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal over connection with the sum of $43 million recovered by Anti-graft agency, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, the NIA DG has revealed that the former president of the country ordered the release of $289,202,382 to the agency.

Ayodele Oke further noted that the money was authorized in February 2015 prior to the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

The revelation comes after the president suspended both top political office holders and ordered a probe into the case.

A top government source who spoke to Punch on Thursday revealed that the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo-led committee had directed the suspended NIA DG, Ayo Oke to submit documents to back his claim.

The suspended NIA boss was also reported to have gathered other documents to back his claims before the panel set up on orders of the president.

The documents according to report will prove that the former president Goodluck Jonathan ordered the release of the funds through the embattled former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd.).

The transaction according to report was aimed as an intervention fund to fight insurgency during the six weeks period between February 14 and March 28, when the polls were postponed.

A source who spoke to news source maintained that: “The DG of the NIA has met with Vice – President Osinbajo and will submit documents pertaining to the transaction.

“The DG admitted on record that the transaction was authorised by former President Jonathan and Col. Sambo Dasuki, and as such, was simply following orders from the commander-in-chief. He will submit memos and other documents as evidence.”

Giving details of the transaction, the source added that a memo was raised by the National Petroleum Investment Management Service on February 25, 2015, coming two weeks after the presidential election had been postponed on ‘security’ grounds.

The source who noted that the postponement was based on former NSA, Sambo Dasuki’s advise noted that in the memo, NAPIMS asked the CBN to release the said sum of $289,202,382 to the NIA in cash.

The source further added that the money was received in cash adding that president Muhammadu Buhari was no briefed on the development because “the DG NIA informed top security people in the government of the existence of the cash.

“Specifically in January 2016, a letter was written by the DG NIA to the NSA, Babagana Moguno, on the existence of the cash. The memo exists and will also be submitted to the panel.”

The source further added: “One question the suspended NIA boss must answer when he meets with the panel is why the apartment used for an official matter was registered in his wife’s name.”

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment