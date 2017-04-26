Overweight Upcoming Female Rapper Goes Nude In Protest Of Body Shamers - The Herald Nigeria

American upcoming female rapper, Dank has kicked against body shamers in a different way after she took to her social media page to release nude photo as part of her protest against body shaming.

The upcoming rapper, Dank Demoss shared her nude photo on her social media page telling fans that it is a promotion of self love.

Dank, based in Detroit, Michigan on her social media page revealed that the picture was taken with the aim of telling everyone that they are beautiful no matter what they look like.

She wrote: “They tried to break me ! They tried to be friend me because of who I am ! They tried to drive me in sane ! They want me in that whole again !!! They want me to hate myself !!! They think I shouldn’t be here because according to their. Books I’m FAT AND IM SLOPPY ! What if i was 150 lbs and I took this picture would I get negative or positive ? What if I had the body of a goddess ? Those pple still don’t have as much confidence as I do !! I took this picture bc I want everyone… to know that they are beautiful !!! Y’all have purpose ! Y’all can change the world you are great you are powerful u are smart you are intelligent MOST OF ALL YOU ARE DIFFERENT !!! I know I’m going to get a lot of negativity from my picture but I don’t. Care man !!! Because y’all will never ever take me back to that dark place again !!!

Love yourself and believe that you are great

Pa.DANK”

She shared the photo below on her social media page:

