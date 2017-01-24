Phone dealers decry unstable exchange rate of Naira

Mr Godfrey Nwosu, President of Phone and Allied Dealers Association of Nigeria (PAPDAN) says the depreciating value of the Naira has discouraged his members from long and short term planning of businesses.

Godfrey told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Tuesday that dealers in phone and accessories were mostly affected by the current status of the Naira.

“We all know that the exchange rate of the Naira is not stable.

“We want the Federal Government to stabilise the Naira exchange rate so that people can project to know their turnover,’’ Nwosu said.

On the fight against entry and sales of substandard phones and accessories, Nwosu said that the association had built a good relationship with the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON).

He said that the association had also built relationship with other regulatory bodies, such as Consumer Protection Commission (CPC), and Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC) to address the threat of substandard product.

The president said that PAPDAN had set up a taskforce in conjunction with all the regulatory agencies to engage in the internal control and assessment of products brought into the market by the members.

He explained that the association had also reached out to the Chinese dealers in order to carry out a quality test of their products before their members were allowed to patronise them.

“It is just like the other menace in the society; we have a very good relationship with the regulatory agencies.

“ We created a joint task force with representatives from each organisation to halt the menace of substandard product.’’ he said.

According to him, the association has held series of meetings to sensitise its members on the dangers of dealing in substandard products.

“We hold meetings from time to time to sensitise and warn our members on substandard products.

“Anyone that is caught dealing in substandard product will face the full wrath of the law,’’he said.

On the issue of security, Nwosu said that the association in conjunction with the Community Development Association (CDA) had formed a security committee to ensure safety.

He appealed to the public to be security conscious and report any inappropriate occurrence in their immediate vicinity.

“The market is secured, we have security task force all over the place and a police post, any body found causing problem will be dealt with,’’ he said. (NAN)

ADEX/ERO/MO

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment