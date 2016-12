The much anticipated Calabar Carnival is currently ongoing in Cross River state, South-South, Nigeria.

The carnival, which is reputed to be Africa’s biggest street party, is an annual event and this year’s carnival is the 11th edition.

This year’s carnival themed; “Climate Change” was held at the Calabar Municipal Garden and it was indeed a sight to behold.

See photos from the event below;

