Photo Splash: Fairytale bride breaks the internet with her N15m wedding dress - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Instagram has been abuzz with the hashtag #Hanolu2016. The wedding between Hanna and Olu has been trending on social media for over 24 hours due to its extravaganza!

From the wedding dress, which is said to cost £30,000 which is equivalent to N15 million, to the wedding cake, to fabulous souvenirs which comprised of designer bags & sunglasses, couture shoes in different sizes, amongst other things.

The wedding dress was designed by Walid Shehab Haute Couture and IPC events planned the Vegas themed wedding.

We can say for sure that this is a fairy tale wedding. Check out their photos:

