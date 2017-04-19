Photos: Billionaire Businessman, Ahmad Chanchangi Is Laid To Rest - The Herald Nigeria

Following the news of the death of billionaire businessman, Alhaji Ahmad Chanchangi, the business mogul has been laid to rest according to Islamic right.

The remains of the late businessman who until his death was the chairman of the Chanchangi Airlines was laid to rest at about 1:30 pm after a prayer session held at the Chanchangi mosque located in the Tudun Wada area of Kaduna.

Recall that a family source had disclosed that the business mogul died in the early hours of today along Kaduna-Abuja road while he was being transported to a medical facility in Abuja.

He was reported to have been battling with an undisclosed illness until his death.

See photos from his burial which was held at the Bachama road cemetery in Kaduna below:

