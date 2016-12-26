Photos: Emir of Kano Cradles His New Granddaughter - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II is one proud dad who never shies away from showing off his daughters. And now he shows us that not only does he love his daughters, he is also unmistakably a veteran at being a grandfather as well.

Muhammadu Sanusi Lamido’s grandchild was born on Friday, December 23, same day he gave out his daughter Princess Fulani Sidikka out in marriage.

And unlike many men who fear they would hurt a newborn when they hold it, the Emir of Kano carries his new grand daughter with the ease of one who is experienced at this.

Princess Shaheeda and her husband, Abdulkadir Baba-Ahmed welcomed their first child, a daughter almost a year after their grand wedding. Congrats to the couple.

See photos after the cut.

