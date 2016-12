Today the 23rd December 2016, daughter of the Emir of Kano His Highness Muhammad Sanusi II (CON), Princess Hafsah Siddika Sanusi is married to Abubakar Umaru Kurfi.

The wedding Walima was held yesterday, December 22nd.

The princess had her makeup done by Eeswat Makeovers and her gorgeous outfits made by Hudayya Couture.

More photos after the cut…

