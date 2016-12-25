PHOTOS: Emir Of Kano's Daughter, Shahida Sanusi, Welcomes First Child - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Just days after the Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi gave his daughter, Fulani Siddika Sanusi’s hand away in marriage, the family has been blessed with yet another addition.

The Emir of Kano’s daughter, Shahida Sanusi, who got married earlier in the year, January 2016, has just welcomed her first child.

The photos of the new addition to the family, a girl, has been made available.

The Emir’s daughter, Shahida Sanusi got married to Abdulkadir Baba-Ahmed and are both excited to welcome their first child.

