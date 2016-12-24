Photos: Former minister, Bola Kuforiji-Olubi finally laid to rest - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The funeral of Former Minister of Commerce and Industry, Bola Kuforiji-Olubi, held at the All Saints’ Anglican Church, Yaba, Lagos on the 22nd of December.

Mrs. Kuforiji-Olubi died on Saturday, December 3, 2016 barely over two months after she clocked 80 on September 28.

The Ogun state governor Ibikunle Amosun, was at the occassion to pay his last respects to the deceased.

Other dignitaries at the funeral service include Former Head of Interim National Government, Chief Ernest Shonekan; former Chief of General Staff, General Oladipo Diya and former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel among others.

See more photos after the cut.

Share with friends: WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment