Photos From Emir Of Kano's Daughter, Maryam's Graduation - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Photos From Emir Of Kano’s Daughter, Maryam’s Graduation

The Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi who gave his daughter, Sidika Fulani’s hand out in marriage some weeks ago celebrated another milestone event in one of his children’s life.

The Emir, who is married to four women and recently celebrated his 25th wedding anniversary to one of them, celebrated his daughter, Maryam’s graduation over the weekend.

Maryam Sanusi Lamido is the daughter of the Emir of Kano’s second wife, she celebrated her graduation from Quranic school on Saturday.

See photos from the event below:

