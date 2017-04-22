Photos: Oritsefemi Gets Married In Secret Wedding, Meet Wife - The Herald Nigeria

Nigerian singer and ‘Igbeyawo’ crooner, Oritsemi reportedly got married yesterday.

The ‘double wahala’ crooner was reported to have married his PR expert girlfriend, Nabila at a private wedding which held yesterday.

The singer’s secret wedding comes months after D’banj also pulled the same stunt as he secretly married his girlfriend, Didi Kilgrow.

Oritsfemi’s wedding reportedly held at his Lekki home.

Reportss hold that court registrars were invited to Oritsefemi’s new Lekki house where the wedding event was conducted.

The artiste who already has 3 baby mamas took to his social media page to congratulate his Kaduna born wife as he shared photos with the caption: ‘Mrs. O’.

