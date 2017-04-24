Photos: Popular Port Harcourt Pastor Weds For The Third Time - The Herald Nigeria

A popular Port Harcourt based pastor, Ernest Agortey has reportedly taken a third wife after his two earlier marriages failed.

The pastor and spiritual leader of Alabaster House Assembly took to his social media page on Facebook to flaunt his newly wedded wife.

According to reports, the pastor who is of Ghanaian descent was reported to have claimed that his first marriage failed because he caught her cheating on him with his mentor.

He reportedly told City People Magazine that his second marriage which bore him a daughter failed after the second wife carted away all his valuables.

The pastor, who remarried earlier this month shared more photos of his new bride to celebrate his love for her.

See photos below:

